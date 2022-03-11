“If war in Ukraine continues, Europe will be scene of tensions and conflicts”: European affairs analyst

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A European affairs analyst say: “If the war in Ukraine continues, Europe will be the scene of tensions and conflicts, because the United States is far away from the scene of the war, and the war in Ukraine may even spark a series of fights and battles in other parts of the world in favor of some militia groups. Therefore, anything can happen, if the war continues in Ukraine.”

In an interview with Shafaqna, Roya Montazemi commented on the potential formation of international alliances and divisions in the wake of the Ukraine war: “it seems that in the wake of the Ukraine war, the current global order will change, but it is not clear which direction it will go. We saw how China reacted to this conflict, and probably wanted to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, and even refused to put all its eggs in Russia’s basket. Although China did not implicitly condemn it, it is unlikely that destructive wars spread across the whole region or the world, because the world is economically intertwined. Also, the great powers try to end the war by compromise.”

“Foreign countries cannot take control of a country for a long-running occupation”

She stressed: “In the past, the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan and occupied this country, but what happened in the end? Eventually they were forced to leave the country. Or similarly, the United States invaded Iraq and Afghanistan, but how did the US escape from Afghanistan?! So foreign countries cannot take control of a country for a long-running occupation. Eventually, the people of these countries will take military action against foreign forces. Similarly, in Ukraine, some Ukrainians living abroad have returned to their country to fight.”

The European affairs analyst has predicted that: “If the war in Ukraine continues, Europe will be the scene of tensions and conflicts, because the United States is far away from the scene of the war, and the war in Ukraine may even spark a series of fights and battles in other parts of the world in favor of some militia groups, including the Islamic extremist groups. Therefore, anything can happen, if the war continues in Ukraine.”

Persian Version