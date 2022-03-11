Peshawar Mosque sinking in oozing blood of Worshipers: Waseem Reza Kashmiri

SHAFAQNA-Turning religious places into slaughterhouses have become the fashion now in Pakistan, Seminary Scholar expresses condolence to victim families.

Srinagar:Seminary scholar demands stern action to crush Takfiri terrorists, pays tribute to martyrs of Peshawar and expresses condolences to their families

Expressing his anger and sorrow over the heinous terror suicide attack at the Jamia Masjid Imamia Peshawar Pakistan, J&K`s young Iran-based Islamic scholar Waseem Reza Kashmiri strongly condemned the action and said that those who turn places of worship into Slaughterhouse are open enemies of Islam and humanity. The time has come to take stern action to crush the Takfiri terrorists who are inciting hatred by massacring innocent people all over the world.

In a statement issued here, prominent Islamic Seminary Scholar of Al-Mustafa(Pbuh) International University Iran said terrorists have bloodied humanity by targeting innocent worshipers. Mosques, Imam Barga`s, shrines and places of worship of other religions have been targeted in Pakistan for a long time and the failure of the government and security agencies to provide security to the people and to take a soft line against terrorists raises many questions.

He said that the tragedy in Peshawar deserves wide condemnation and immediate legal action should be taken against the organizations promoting terrorism and takfirism.

The Seminary from Jammu and Kashmir prayed for the high status of the martyrs of Peshawar and expressed sympathies with victim families.