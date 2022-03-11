Qom: Memorial service held for Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpaygani

SHAFAQNA- Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpaygani, a Shia Marja who passed away in late January, was commemorated in a ceremony in Qom.

The memorial service was organized at Imam Hassan Askari (A.S.) Mosque on Thursday, marking the 40th day after the senior cleric’s death.

A large number of seminary scholars, clerics and different groups of people attended the event.

It included recitation of verses from the Quran, elegy recitations, and a speech by Ayatollah Seyed Hashem Hosseini Bushehri.

Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani was a Marja based in Qom.

The senior cleric was born in Isfahan’s Golpaygan in 1919 to a religious family. His father, Ayatollah Molla Mohammad Javad Safi, was an expert and teacher of Islamic sciences while also a poet and calligrapher.

Grand Ayatollah Golpaygani studied Islamic sciences in his hometown before moving to Qom and Najaf to attend classes of senior Marjas such as Mohammad Taqi Khansari, Mohammad Kazem Shirazi, and Hossein Ali Tababataei Borujerdi.

The contemporary thinker was also a supporter of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran. He was a member of the Assembly of Experts in 1979. Imam Khomeini (RA) appointed him as a jurist in the Guardians Council one year later and he headed the council for eight years.