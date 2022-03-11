New Zealand: Friday Prayer cancelled at mosque in Christchurch ahead of 2019 attacks anniversary

SHAFAQNA- Friday prayer at the mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand was cancelled on the eve of the March 15, 2019 attacks anniversary.

It came as the embattled community deals with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Imam Gamal Fouda, who survived the mass shooting nearly three years ago, was today due to give a final sermon before Tuesday’s anniversary.

But Omicron has broken out in the embattled community, cancelling today’s Friday prayer.

The Al Noor Mosque on Deans Ave has been closed for several days this week.

A spokesman for the Muslim Association of Canterbury says the mosque remains closed but is expected to reopen this evening.

Families and survivors of the attacks, which claimed 51 lives, have not wanted a national remembrance service this year.

Instead, Sakinah Community Trust, which comprises next-of-kin of those lost in the Christchurch mosque attacks, has announced plans for a week-long “annual time of observance” across Christchurch, starting Monday.

Events will include a futsal tournament in honour of several promising young futsal players lost on March 15, a henna evening, panel discussions, compassion training, tree planting, and survivor Temel Atacocogu’s peace walk from Dunedin to Christchurch.

New Zealand broadcasters will also play a recording of the Muslim call to prayer on Tuesday, March 15.

“We want to honour the legacy of the lives we lost on March 15, 2019, by stepping positively forward together,” said chair of the women-led Trust, Hamimah Ahmat (Tuyan).

Source : IQNA