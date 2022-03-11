Iranian Foreign Minister dismisses unilateralism in Vienna talks

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs said that conclusion of the Vienna talks cannot be decided based on a unilateral approach.

Hossein Amirabdollahian described his Thursday discussion with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as positive and constructive, stressing that the final decision on the talks in Vienna, Austria, to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and lift anti-Iran sanctions will be taken on the basis of collective consensus.

The Iranian top diplomat wrote on his Twitter account on Friday: “Had a productive conversation w @JosepBorrellF today.”

Pointing to endeavors made in eight rounds of the Joint Commission meetings of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iranian FM tweeted: “Efforts to reach a good & durable agreement continue; it is within reach if US acts realistically & consistently.”

However, he warned: “No single party can determine end result; a joint endeavor is needed.”

Amirabdollahian went on to stipulating that all sides should take reasonable stance to pave the way for reaching an acceptable agreement in Vienna, tweeting: “Reason should prevail.”

The eighth round of the Joint Commission meetings of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) kicked off on December 27, 2021.

Source : IRNA