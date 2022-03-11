UN stresses urgent need for talks

SHAFAQNA-UN Security Council holds meeting on Russian allegations of biological weapons in Ukraine.

US, G7 will revoke Russia’s ‘most favored nation’ trade status.

Ukraine’s UN envoy dismisses Russian accusations as ‘insane delirium’.

Russian strikes have hit east-central Dnipro for the first time since Moscow’s offensive began, killing at least one person.

President Vladimir Putin has backed allowing volunteers, including from abroad, to fight alongside Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine.

Russian troops approaching Kyiv appear to have repositioned and edged closer to the capital, according to satellite imagery and US intelligence assessments.

Source : aljazeera