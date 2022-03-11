History of American Muslims displayed in Georgetown University

SHAFAQNA- An art exhibition in Georgetown University displayed the historical effect of Muslims in the United States.

The exhibition, titled “Forgotten Roots: The History of Muslims in America,” displayed images of Muslim popular figures in various grounds such as science, music, law, and military.

Black Muslims are the main focus of this exhibition and one of its purposes has been to show presence of Muslims in the US since the 16th century. Black Muslims have helped shape the United States and they had also participated in the Civil War to fight for this country.

It is notable that Muslim history has not been considered sufficiently and indeed it has been interwoven with the US history. The exhibition was held for the first time since 2017 in the Healy foyer. It was hoped that people would become familiar with various cultures and religions throughout the country.

Source: The Hoya