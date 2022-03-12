US: Tehran & Moscow must decide on Iran’s nuclear program

SHAFAQNA- US State Department spokesman Ned Price spoke to reporters about the Ukraine war and the nuclear deal with Iran.

Regarding the nuclear talks in Vienna, he said that Tehran and Moscow should decide on the Iranian nuclear issue, and that the sanctions imposed on Russia have nothing to do with the talks and that Russia should not be given concessions. Moscow had previously stated its agreement to the Iran nuclear deal with a US guarantee that sanctions would not impede economic cooperation with Iran.

He also said that complicated negotiations are underway, but that the United States still believes that a possible agreement is imminent. According to him, “Robert Malley”, the US Special Representative for Iran, has returned to Washington for consultations.

Nuclear talks in Vienna postponed today after Hussein Amir-Abdollahian told Joseph Borrell in a telephone interview on Thursday that the US’s new demands in the Vienna talks had no rational justification.

The Iranian foreign minister also said: “There is no logical justification for the US to make some new demands and it contradicts its position on reaching an agreement quickly. The main issues and the effective lifting of sanctions should not be influenced by the extravagance of the American side.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian