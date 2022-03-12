Lebanese FM: Our relations with Persian Gulf countries are improving

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib said that our relations with the countries of the Persian Gulf have not collapsed and now are improving, at the initiative of Kuwait.

“Turkey is helping Lebanon improve its economic situation and resolve the current crisis that it has been struggling with for the past two years,” Bou Habib told Anatolia News Agency on the sidelines of an Antalya diplomatic summit.

Regarding Lebanon’s crisis with the Persian Gulf countries, he said: “Last Thursday, I met with the foreign ministers of Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE, but in response to the question of whether our relations with these countries have returned to normal, I answer no, But has not yet collapsed.”

The head of the Lebanese diplomatic service added: “Our relations with these countries have improved because Kuwait has taken a practical initiative to improve Lebanon’s relations with some countries on the Persian Gulf and not all of them.”

Bou Habib stressed: “There is always optimism, Lebanon’s relations with the Gulf countries have been fraternal and the people of these countries considered Lebanon as their second country, I hope we will return to these excellent relations again.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

Read more from Shafaqna: