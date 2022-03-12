March 12, 2022 | 6:30 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

War in Ukraine at turning point

Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, braces for an all-out assault as Russian military convoy edges closer.

Russia’s bombardment of Ukraine widens, with raids reported on east-central city of Dnipro and airfields in western Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk.
Ukrainian officials say Russian shelling again prevented evacuations from Mariupol, where conditions are “critical”.
United States and its top allies are revoking Russia’s “most favoured nation” status amid pressure campaign on President Vladimir Putin to end the war.
Ukrainian envoy to United Nations dismisses Moscow’s accusation that Kyiv is operating US-backed biological weapons laboratories as “insane delirium”.

Source : aljazeera

