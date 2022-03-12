UK: Muslims struggling with living costs

SHAFAQNA-The National Zakat Foundation has reported a 90% increase in hardship applications for essentials like food and clothes compared to last year.

Figures from NZF say applications for emergency help are coming from families, refugees, single parents and others struggling to pay for basics.

And the charity says their figures suggest that the 50% of UK Muslims already living in poverty are being hit even harder by the growing cost of living crisis.

Muslims were one of the worst affected groups in the UK by the coronavirus pandemic, with Muslims Census reporting a poverty rate 10 times higher than the national average.

Sohail Yanif, Chief Executive of the organization, said: “We are seeing higher levels of demand than at any time in our history. With Ramadan only a few weeks away, we’re relying on the Muslim community to give their Zakat in the UK so we can meet this demand.”

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said the likely impact of the Ukraine crisis on inflation and public finances may force the chancellor to act when he delivers his spring statement later this month.

Without more spending to reflect the worsening cost of living outlook, public sector workers face steep real terms pay cuts and energy bill payers will be hundreds of pounds worse off, the IFS said.

NZF said single mother, Fatima, couldn’t afford to pay many of her bills and struggled sourcing a job which would cover her basic living costs which meant she applied for support through the hardship and work fund.

Source : IQNA