IUMS condemns Israel president’s trip to Turkey

SHAFAQNA- The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) denounced Turkey for hosting the Israel ’s president.

In a statement, the IUMS described Turkey’s playing host to Isaac Herzog as shocking, saying it was a move aimed at normalization of ties, which is rejected and condemned.

It was not worthy of the status of the Turkish nation and their Islamic and human commitments in support of the Palestinian issue and in condemnation of the Zionist regime’s crimes, the statement added.

Turkey’s position in the Islamic Ummah necessitates standing up against occupation and violation of international values and laws (by the Zionist regime), it went on to say.

Herzog visited Turkey on Wednesday and Thursday in an attempt to improve the frigid Tel Aviv-Ankara ties.

Ahead of the visit, protesters in Turkey burned the Israeli flag in the Turkish city of Istanbul and denounced any normalization with the Tel Aviv regime and vowed to support the Palestinian cause.

Herzog’s two-day visit to Turkey marks the highest-level trip by an Israeli official since former prime minister Ehud Olmert’s 2008 visit. The visit came upon the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the Israeli presidency.

Source : IQNA