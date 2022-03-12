Russian Forces Push Toward Kyiv

SHAFAQNA- Fighting is raging northwest of Kyiv, with the bulk of Russian ground forces 25km (16 miles) from the centre of the Ukrainian capital. Russia’s bombardment of Ukraine widens, with raids reported on east-central city of Dnipro and airfields in western Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Ukrainian officials say Russian shelling again prevented evacuations from Mariupol, where conditions are “critical”. USA and its top allies are revoking Russia’s “most favoured nation” status amid pressure campaign on President Vladimir Putin to end the war.

Ukrainian Envoy to United Nations dismisses Moscow’s accusation that Kyiv is operating USA-backed biological weapons laboratories as “insane delirium”.

Source: aljazeera