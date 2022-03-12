Qom: Jamkaran Mosque being decorated for 15th Sha’aban Eid

SHAFAQNA- The Jamkaran Mosque, is being decorated as the 15th Sha’aban Eid approaches. 15th day of the lunar Hijri Month of Sha’aban, marks the birthday of the twelfth Imam, Imam Zaman (AJ). Every year on this auspicious occasion, the Jamkaran Mosque is visited by hundreds of thousands of worshippers.

As well as decorating different parts of the mosque with lights, light threats, banners and flags, other preparations are being made to serve the worshippers on 15th Sha’aban. The 15th day of Sha’aban falls on Friday, March 18, this year. Every year, millions of Shia Muslims around the world hold festivities to honor the event.

Iranians decorate and light up streets across the country to celebrate the occasion. According to Islamic teachings, Imam Zaman (AJ) is the prophesied redeemer, who will revive peace, administer justice and rid the world of evil.

Source: IQNA