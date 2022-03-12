Such bazaars were usually held at various places in Singapore during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan each year, selling food for breaking fast as well as traditional treats, clothes and decor for Hari Raya Eid Al-Fitr festivities.

Based on information from sources, the bazaars this year will be relatively smaller in scale compared to pre-pandemic days. A cap on the number of visitors and operators at each stall will also be required as part of infection control measures. Government procurement website GeBiz listed an open tender by the People’s Association (PA) to organize a “Geylang Serai Hari Raya Shopping Experience 2022”.

The bazaar will comprise two zones, each with a capacity of 20 stalls. The total number of food stalls will be capped to eight. At least 80 per cent of non-food stalls need to cater to data-x-items related to the traditional festivities.

Haryani Othman, co-founder of events company MakBesar, said that the tender organizers gave the assurance during a briefing on March 7 that the appointed contractor will not be left in the lurch if the event were to be cancelled at the last minute, such as due to a rapid change in the COVID-19 situation.

Source: IQNA