Imam Hussain’s (AS) shrine organized Quranic program in Sydney

SHAFAQNA- Imam Hussain’s (AS) shrine organized Quranic program in Australia’s Sydney on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS). The program was organized by the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussain (AS) holy shrine also to mark the international day of the holy Quran.

The circle was staged with the cooperation of Imam Sajjad (AS) center in the Australian city, according to the website of Astan. The program included different sections such as recitations by Iraqi Qaris Murtaza Sabri, Sheikh Mahmoud Dahnawi, Ali Al-Aboudi, and Hadi Mansurian.

Mustafa Elashi and Sheikh Ali Al-Zahedi made speeches in English at the event. A set of awards were also presented to the participants at the end of the ceremony.

