SHAFAQNA FUTURE- NASA has shared a stunning image of an inverted rainbow in the sky that resembles a colorful smile.

Nasa shared a photo taken in February 24th in Ragusa, and explained that “Because of their upside-down curvature and colors, the vibrantly colored arcs are commonly referred to as smiling rainbows.”

The image was chosen as the Nаsа Image of the Day for March 11 by the United States space agency.

source: technotrenz