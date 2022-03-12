New details about wound healing

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Research carried out by RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences examines the behavior of platelets at a wound site, specifically their ability to sense where within a blood clot they are and remodel their surroundings accordingly.

This new study indicates that platelets can also form a provisional fibronectin matrix in their surroundings, similar to what fibroblasts do in the later stages of wound healing. This has potential implications for how the integrity of blood clots might be maintained during vascular repair.

The research was carried out in collaboration with researchers at ETH Zurich, University Würzburg, University of Freiburg and University Hospital Zurich.

Source: medical.net