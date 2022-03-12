March 12, 2022 | 4:02 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

New details about wound healing

0
wound healing

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Research carried out by RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences examines the behavior of platelets at a wound site, specifically their ability to sense where within a blood clot they are and remodel their surroundings accordingly.

This new study indicates that platelets can also form a provisional fibronectin matrix in their surroundings, similar to what fibroblasts do in the later stages of wound healing. This has potential implications for how the integrity of blood clots might be maintained during vascular repair.

The research was carried out in collaboration with researchers at ETH Zurich, University Würzburg, University of Freiburg and University Hospital Zurich.

Source: medical.net

Related posts

Stunning image of an upside-down rainbow

asadian

Ex-Iranian Diplomat: Ukraine war will continue

asadian

China is looking for water on the moon

asadian

Detection of delta and omicron variants by immediate antigen tests

asadian

New solution by Chinese researchers to treat Covid-19

asadian

A baby cry translator is coming

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.