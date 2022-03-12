Russia’s invasion of Ukraine created a vast humanitarian crisis

SHAFAQNA- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a vast humanitarian crisis inside the country and sent more than 2.3 million people fleeing into neighbouring states. The UN has set out to raise more than $1 billion to support 18 million people it estimates will be impacted by the war over the next three months. Fighting has already crippled Ukraine’s economy and battered its infrastructure, disrupting supply chains and leaving people struggling to access food, medicine, water, heating, and other critical services.

There have been at least 18 attacks on healthcare facilities and workers, including the Russian bombing of a maternity and children’s hospital in the southern city of Mariupol on 9 March that injured 17 and left three dead. Across the country, the civilian casualty count and death toll continue to mount – although the total number remains unknown because of difficulties collecting and verifying data.

Local aid groups and civilian volunteers have been at the centre of the humanitarian response – providing food, shelter, and other support to those displaced and affected by the fighting. When the Russian invasion began, UN agencies and most international aid groups in Ukraine paused operations and evacuated their international and local staff. But as the war looks set to drag on – defying early predictions of a swift Russian victory – the international aid response is gearing up.

Meanwhile, many involved in the local response are wondering how long they will be able to continue, amid dwindling resources, dangers posed by the conflict, and concerns that volunteers in the largely civilian effort may become exhausted or overwhelmed.

