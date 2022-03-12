Saudi Arabia carries out mass execution of 81 men including 40 Shia

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi authorities have executed 81 nationals and residents, including 40 Shia in Al-Qatif all at once.

Saudi Arabia authorities have executed on Saturday 81 nationals and residents for allegedly being involved in terrorism within the Kingdom.

Saudi media outlets commented on the incident by publishing statements saying that the local authorities “have committed the crime of executing 40 detainees in Al-Qatif in one single day.

In June 2021, Saudi Arabian authorities executed Mustafa Al-Darwish while he was handcuffed, and then they disposed of his body in an undisclosed location for “crimes” he committed as a minor, which include “participating in armed rebellion,” and “sowing discord”.

The Saudi authorities prevented the media from publishing “condolence groups” links for the martyr Mustafa Al-Darwish, a resident of Tarout Island, Qatif.

The martyr was arrested as a minor because he participated in some of the popular movement activities in Qatif in 2015.

Source: almayadeen