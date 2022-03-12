Russia shells mosque housing 80 civilians in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-Russian forces have shelled a mosque in Mariupol, where more than 80 adults and children have taken refuge.

Ukraine’s foreign ministrysaid in a tweet that Turkish citizens were among those who were seeking refuge in the mosque when it was bombarded.

“The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders,” the foreign ministry said. “More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey.”

It did not say if there were any people killed or wounded.

Moscow has denied targeting civilian areas in what it calls a special military operation in Ukraine.

Ukraine has accused Russia of refusing to allow people out of Mariupol, where a blockade has left hundreds of thousands trapped. Russia blames Ukraine for the failure to evacuate people.

Mariupol has been under siege and bombardment for more than two weeks and is encircled by Russian troops.

The situation in the strategic port city was “desperate”, where civilians have been desperately trying to flee, but were without water or heating, and running out of food, a top Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) executive said on Friday.

