“Maaloula” symbolizes Christianity in Syria

SHAFAQNA– The city of “Maaloula”, the most unique Christian city of the world is located in Syria.

Maaloula, the city which is the symbol of Christianity in Syria, is located in a rocky area and in the midst of mountaints, 50 km to Damascus in the center of Syria. The local houses are beautifully built inside these mountains.

Most inhabitants of Maaloula are Christians. Maaloula should be considered as the only city in the world that its dwellers are still speaking in Syriac-Aramaic, the language of Jesus Christ

Source: MDeast