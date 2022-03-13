March 13, 2022 | 1:10 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

“Maaloula” symbolizes Christianity in Syria

0
Maaloula symbolizes Christianity in Syria

SHAFAQNA– The city of “Maaloula”, the most unique Christian city of the world is located in Syria.

Maaloula, the city which is the symbol of Christianity in Syria, is located in a rocky area and in the midst of mountaints, 50 km to Damascus in the center of Syria. The local houses are beautifully built inside these mountains.

Most inhabitants of Maaloula are Christians. Maaloula should be considered as the only city in the world that its dwellers are still speaking in Syriac-Aramaic, the language of Jesus Christ

Source: MDeast

 

Read more from Shafaqna:

 

Related posts

UN’s Envoy: Seventh round of Syrian Constitutional talks to be held in March 2022

asadian

Bloudan: A summer town on outskirts of Damascus [photos]

asadian

Svalbard Global Seed Vault to receive rare deposits from Syria

asadian

Iraq & Syria agree on fixed share of River Euphrates

asadian

Syria: Total losses in oil sector since beginning of war announced

asadian

Aboul Gheit: “Too early for Syria’s return to Arab League”

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.