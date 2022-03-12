Saudi blogger freed after 10 years in prison

SHAFAQNA- Saudi blogger Raif Badawi has been freed from jail in Saudi Arabia after 10 years in prison .

“Raif called me. He is free,” his wife Ensaf Haidar, who lives in Canada with their children, told AFP. Badawi’s release was also confirmed by a Saudi security official who said on condition of anonymity that Badawi “was released today.”

The winner of the Reporters Without Borders prize for press freedom was arrested and detained in Saudi Arabia in 2012 , and at the end of 2014 was sentenced to 10 years in prison. As a result, the 38-year-old became a symbol of freedom of expression around the world.

Source: France 24