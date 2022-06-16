Comparison of Imamiyya to Ashaira

SHAFAQNA- Abu al-Hasan al-Ashari (d. 324/936) is the founder of the Ashari school. For many years, he subscribed to the doctrines of the Mutazila, and was the pupil of one of the Mutazila’s greatest figures, Abu Ali al-Jubai. Then, in 305/917, he stood atop a pulpit, renounced his belief in the doctrines of the Mutazila and announced that he was turning to the school established by Ahmad ibn Hanbal (Ibn al-Nadim, Fihrist, 271; Wafayat al-Ayan, 3/285 ). Even though Abul al-Hasan declared himself as a convert to the doctrines of the traditionalists, he moderated many of their principles on the basis of reason. This was never accepted by the traditionalists and, as a result, the Ashaira appeared as a separate school, taking the middle path between the excessive rationalism of the Mutazila and the dogmatism of the traditionalists. However, in many cases it is in total disagreement with the Imamiyya.

The points of disagreement between the Ashaira and Imamiyya are as follows:

The relation of the Divine Attributes to the Divine Essence

According to the Imamiyya, God’s attributes of essence (sifat al-dhat) like power, knowledge and life are identical with His essence and not additional to it. In other words, the essence enjoys a such a degree of perfection that it is knowledge, power, and life itself. The Ashaira consider God’s attributes of the essence to be additional to His essence, but still coeternal with it. As a result, in addition to God’s essence which is eternal, the Ashaira posit seven other eternal entities.

The revealed attributes

Revealed attributes (sifat khabariyya) are those attributes which the Qur’an and Sunna ascribe to God, which we could not otherwise know or rationally ascribe to Him ourselves, for example God having a face or a hand.

The Imamiyya believe that the literal sense of these words must be distinguish from the sense in which God intends them. Therefore, for example, whenever the Qur’an says: ‘…the Hand of Allāh is over their hands,’ the literal sense of this is that God has a hand which is above their hands; however, further reflection suggest that the phrase is meant to signify that God’s power is greater than theirs.

When it is said that the revealed attributes must be interpreted (tawil), this does not mean that the resultant interpretation is in conflict with the apparent one. In this method, the ultimate goal is to arrive at God’s intended meaning through the act of interpretation.

Human agency and human deeds

The Imamiyya hold that the human being is the real immediate cause of his acts; he is the one who eats, fasts and prays. However, whatever he does is accomplished with the help of the Divine Power. The Ashāʿira, on the other hand, believe that in God is the cause of the human being’s acts, and man is where God’s actions are projected. In other words, whenever man wills and intends to do something, before his will turns into action, it is the Divine power which produces the action.

The above doctrine appears very close to determinism, so Ashari, in order to escape this charge, added a new term which has produced much ambiguity. He claims: ‘God is the cause and creator of man’s actions and man only ‘acquires’ them. However, the meaning of ‘acquisition’ (kasb) as opposed to creation in human actions is not clear. By the same token, Ashari’s doctrine of acquisition has been called as one of the three unsolvable riddles of the world.

The relationship between ability and action

The human being’s ability to act is sometimes concomitant the act itself and sometimes precedes it. If the ability to act is by itself a sufficient cause for an action to occur, it must evidently be concomitant with the act, while if it refers to a contributing cause, then it precedes the action.

God is beyond human sight

According to the Imamiyya, the Sacred Essence of God both in this world and in the Hereafter is beyond man’s perception. Meanwhile, the Ashaira believe that man would be capable of perceiving God’s Essence in the Hereafter. For the Validity of their claim they refer to a tradition cited in Sahih Bukhari.

God’s word is His action

Speech (takallum) is undeniably an attribute of God. For the Imamiyya, speaking is included with God’s attribute of the Creator. They argue that since all the creatures, through their creation, are making manifest the Power and Beauty of their creator. As Imam Ali says in Nahj al-Balagha: ‘His speech is an act of His creation. (Sermon 186). But the Ashāʿira considers speech to be one of God’s attributes of essence rather than of action, and justify it by saying that He speaks to Himself.

Good and evil are rational

The rationality of good and evil is amongst the most basic principles of the Imamiyya. It means that when you observe an action, irrespective of the doer, you understands that action to be innately good or evil. In other words, when a person witnesses an instance of justice and an instance of injustice, immediately he understands the goodness and rightness of the first and the immorality and incorrectness of the second. This kind of judgment and evaluation is not contextual or fluid. Our intellect tells us that we should respond to kindness with kindness and keep our promises, because these are pleasant and beautiful acts. In its judgement, the intellect only considers the act and it pays no attention to the doer or external factors. The Ashaira do not believe in this principle; they believe that good and evil can only be known through revelation.

It should be reminded that the rejection of this principle makes all the other religious principles, save the existence of the Creator, impossible to know.

In the above seven points, the Imamiyya disagree completely with the Ashaira and partially agree with the Mutazila. A detailed study of these points of conflict and accord demonstrates that Shiism is an independent school, with its own individual doctrines and tenets.

Studying the works of theology written between the time of Fazl b. Shazan (d. 260/874) and Shaykh al-Tusi (460/1068) reveals that the Imamiyya theologians have relied exclusively upon the Quran, Sunna, and the traditions of Household (a.s) in constructing their doctrines, and never drawn upon any other resources. The reader can find out this point him/herself by studying the following books, which have been written during Shaykh al-Tusi’s lifetime or after his death:

Taqrib al-Maarif by Abu al-SalaH al-Halabi (d. 447/1084) al-Munqidh min al-Taqlid by Sayyid al-Din al-Himsi (d. 600/1204) Taqrib al- Maarif by Ibn Maytham Al-Bahrani (d. 589/1193) Many of Allama al-Hilli’s books on doctrines and theology are filled with argumentations derived from Quranic verses, traditions and rational discussions.

It is also worth noting that the following two books by Sharif al-Murtada mostly revolve around rational argumentations:

al-Shafi fi al-Imama (a critique of part of Qadi Abd al-Jabbar’s work, al-Mughnī) al-Dhakhira

The Imamiyya have paid special attention to the study of theology, as is evident from the numerous books they have produced in a variety of languages and subjects.

Fortunately, most of the theologians and theological writings of the Imamiyya have been catalogued and published in a five-volume set by the Imam al-Ṣādiq Institute, Qom.

In spite of the differences between the Imamiyya, Mutazila, and Ashaira, there is a vast common ground between them that paves the way for the Muslims to live in unity and to listen to the Quran’s call for unity: ‘The believers are indeed brothers…’ (Q49:10).

Since some of the foundational principles as to which the Imamiyya disagrees with others are not yet fully clarified, we will discuss them in detail now in order to remove any ambiguities or misconceptions that others might have about them.

Source: Shia Islam: History and Doctrines, Ayatullah Jafar Subhani, Chapter 11