Bennett suggested establishment of special NATO that includes Israel, Persian Gulf states

SHAFAQNA-During his visits to the Persian Gulf countries, the Israeli Prime Minister suggested the establishment of a kind of a “special NATO” , which would include both these countries and “Israel”, according to Israeli media outlets.

Following Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi’s visit to Bahrain, Israeli military affairs analyst Roi Sharon said that there have been talks recently about an initiative to create an alliance or coalition that brings together Persian Gulf states”.

Sharon added that today’s report on the Saudi Elaph website revealed that Kohavi also met with the Qatari chief of staff and said that if Qatar joins this alliance and the matter turns public, “this will be a very big thing.”

Source: Al-Mayadeen

 

