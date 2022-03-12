Muqtada al-Sadr’s important meeting with Iraqi political leaders

SHAFAQNA- Muqtada al-Sadr’s multilateral meeting with Hadi al-Amiri, Faleh al-Fayadh, Ahmad al-Asadi, Khamis al-Khanjar and Mohamed Al-Halbousi was held today in the Hananeh district of Najaf Ashraf, where participants discussed the formation of a government and the election of a prime minister and president.

“Khamis al-Khanjar” wrote on his Twitter page after the meeting that the atmosphere of the meeting was very positive and constructive. He thanked Muqtada al-Sadr for his new initiative and expressed hope that a government would be formed in the near future. Khamis al-Khanjar refers to Muqtada al-Sadr’s initiative as his contact with Nouri al-Maliki on Thursday evening, which eased the political process and raised hopes for a speedy government.

On the other hand, two Iraqi sources told the Shafaq News website that during the two-hour meeting of “Hananeh”, they agreed on the option of Riber Ahmed as the candidate of the Kurdistan Democratic Party for the presidency. The participants also agreed on the mechanism for electing the Prime Minister.

The two sources also said that no agreement has yet been reached on the choice of prime minister, and that another high-level meeting between Muqtada al-Sadr and the Shia Coordination Framework Committee is scheduled to take place in the coming days to discuss the issue.

Today’s meeting in Najaf Ashraf comes as Muqtada al-Sadr nominated Jaafar al-Sadr as Iraq’s prime minister in an interview with Nouri al-Maliki on Thursday evening. Jaafar al-Sadr, the cousin and brother of Muqtada al-Sadr’s wife and the son of the martyred Ayatollah Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr, is currently Iraq’s ambassador to Britain. The Baghdad Al-Youm website also reported yesterday that Nouri al-Maliki had contacted Muqtada al-Sadr after proposing to the Shia Coordination Framework Committee, saying that other Shia parties also agreed with Jaafar al-Sadr.

Source: Shafaqna Persian