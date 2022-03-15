Shia answers: What does the Quran say about war?

SHAFAQNA- What does the Quran say about war?

Short answer: The basis of Islam is peace and from the perspective of the Holy Quran, Jihad can be done only in two ways:

1) To defend against aggression and invasion.

2) To defend the oppressed against oppressor’s coercion.

In verse 190 of Surah Al-Baqarah, the Holy Quran states three conditions for Jihad: First, war must be for God and in the way of God, not because of ambition and revenge.

Secondly, the war must be against the aggressor, that is, do not take up arms until the war is imposed on you; and thirdly, do not go too far on the battlefield and observe moral principles.

Therefore, attacking those who have no power over war, destroying gardens, farms and places, and resorting to weapons of mass destruction are all examples of aggression against the innocent people and the choice of inhuman methods, and are forbidden in Islam.

Detailed answer

According to the verses of the Quran, the basis of Islam is peace. The Holy Quran says: “If the enemy is inclined towards peace, make peace with them. And put your trust in Allah. Indeed, He ˹alone˺ is the All-Hearing, All-Knowing.” (Surah Al-Anfal, verse 61)

That is, if they wanted peace, you also want peace. So these verses also show that the soul of Islam is peace. But where the other party is not willing to coexist honorably and because he is a tyrant and wants to trample on human dignity in one way, if we surrender we have suffered humiliation and disgrace in another way. Islam calls for peace if the side is ready and willing to make peace, but calls for war if the side wants to do so.

The second issue is under what circumstances Islam suggests fighting. The Quran basically describes Jihad not as aggression and domination, but as a struggle against aggression and for defense. The order of Jihad in Islam has two conditions, that is, Jihad can be performed in two cases:

1. To defend against aggression: The verses in the Holy Quran that call for Jihad against infidels are not applicable for every infidel. Rather, it means an infidel who intends to fight the Muslims. The Quran emphasizes that whenever a group of infidels truly seek peace, Muslims have no dominion over them and have no right to fight them. “So if they refrain from fighting you and offer you peace, then Allah does not permit you to harm them.”(Surah An-Nisa, verse 90)

But if the infidels and polytheists seek for war and enmity with Islam and Muslims, Islam will stand against them and issue the command of Jihad and fighting with them, where it says: “And together fight the polytheists as they fight against you together.” (Surah At-Tawbah, verse 36)

2. Defending the oppressed; That is, we ourselves have not been attacked, but some other people have been oppressed, and we have the power to save them. In this case, if we do not help them, we have actually helped the oppressor against that person. It has been mentioned in Holy Quran: “And what is it with you? You do not fight in the cause of Allah and for oppressed men, women, and children who cry out, “Our Lord! Deliver us from this land of oppressors! Appoint for us a saviour; appoint for us a helper—all by Your grace.” (Surah An-Nisa, Verse 75)

One of the important verses of the Quran about Jihad is verse 190 of Surah Al-Baqarah which God Almighty says: “Fight in the cause of Allah ˹only˺ against those who wage war against you, but do not exceed the limits. Allah does not like transgressors.” In this verse, in fact, three points are mentioned: First, that war should be for God and in the way of God, not because of ambition and revenge.

The second is that the war should be against the aggressor, that is, do not take up arms until the war is imposed on you.

Third, do not go too far on the battlefield and observe moral principles; Therefore, if the enemy lays down his weapon and surrenders, he should not be attacked, and also those who do not have the power to fight, such as old men, children and women, should not be harassed. The destruction of gardens, farms and places and the use of weapons of mass destruction are all examples of aggression against the innocent and the choice of inhuman methods, and it is forbidden in Islam.

The conclusion is that the religion of Islam is based on peace and war is to defend against aggression and coercion of the oppressor and to prevent further oppression.