Egypt: Difficult living conditions threaten existence of ruling regime

SHAFAQNA- The Egyptian government is facing a crisis that could affect the country’s stability, according to political sources. Also, according to the reports which reached the office of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the level of popular anger over the rampant price of basic commodities is rising.

The reports warn of any new pressures on citizens; Pressures that can lead to the situation getting out of control.

The sources added: “The security services have recommended that some measures be taken to reduce the anger of the people, including ordering the media to criticize the actions of the ministers and hold them responsible for the current situation, so that the people perceive that they are considering the ministers accountable.”

Well-informed political sources stated: “Despite the fact that the mentioned crisis is apparently a severe financial and economic crisis, but in fact shows a political crisis that the whole Egyptian system is struggling with; The crisis, which stems from Cairo’s many years of policy and has led to an increase in the country’s foreign debt.”

In this regard, informed Egyptian political sources added that al-Sisi’s trips to the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, which began with the UAE and ended in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and are scheduled to Oman in late March, are aimed at obtaining immediate financial support.

