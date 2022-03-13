March 13, 2022 | 6:18 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Residents in Kyiv scrambling to escape

0
Residents in Kyiv scrambling to escape

SHAFAQNA-People in the Ukrainian capital are scrambling to escape as Russian troops intensify their efforts to close in on Kyiv.

Mayor of Mariupol says 12 days of Russian bombardment have killed 1,500 people in the besieged port city as shelling continues.

The United States has said it would rush up to $200m in additional small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine. Russia has said its troops could target supplies of Western weapons in Ukraine.

Source : aljazeera

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

POPE FRANCIS: THOSE WHO WAGE WAR FORGET HUMANITY

UKRAINE WAR: UN’S AID CHIEF URGES SAFE PASSAGE FOR CIVILIANS

PUTIN: SANCTIONS WILL REBOUND ON WEST

WAR IN UKRAINE AT TURNING POINT

Related posts

Russia shells mosque housing 80 civilians in Ukraine

asadian

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine created a vast humanitarian crisis

asadian

Russian forces push toward Kyiv

asadian

War in Ukraine at turning point

asadian

UNSC holds meeting on Russian allegations of biological weapons in Ukraine

asadian

UN: War in Ukraine to hurt poor nations importing grain

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.