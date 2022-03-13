Residents in Kyiv scrambling to escape

SHAFAQNA-People in the Ukrainian capital are scrambling to escape as Russian troops intensify their efforts to close in on Kyiv.

Mayor of Mariupol says 12 days of Russian bombardment have killed 1,500 people in the besieged port city as shelling continues.

The United States has said it would rush up to $200m in additional small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine. Russia has said its troops could target supplies of Western weapons in Ukraine.

Source : aljazeera