At least 79 children killed in Ukraine so far

SHAFAQNA-Russian attacks on Ukraine have killed at least 79 children and wounded 100 more , the Ukrainian chief prosecutor’s office has been quoted by news agency AP.

The prosecutor’s office said most of the children were from the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson and Zhytomyr regions – which have borne the brunt of Russia’s attacks – and that these numbers were far from final as fighting continues to rage in several areas, making an accurate count difficult.

The prosecutor’s office also said that over 280 educational institutions had been hit by Russian missiles, and that nine of these had been completely destroyed.

Concern over the deaths of children have increased sharply after a Russian air strike Wednesday on a children’s hospital in the south-eastern city of Mariupol.

Source: hindustantimes