Najaf : Al-Abbas holy shrine (A.S.) launches Umm al-Baneen platform

SHAFAQNA-Umm al-Baneen University has launched the Women’s Electronic University in Najaf, which is affiliated with the Department of Intellectual and Cultural Affairs at the al-Abbas’s (A.S.) Holy Shrine.

Umm al-Baneen Educational Platform, a global digital educational platform professionally prepared by the Al-Kafeel information technology center by the Al-Kafeel University.

University President Sheikh Hussein al-Turabi said: “The platform came to keep pace with the development taking place in the field of e-learning, by following the latest methods and investing in cyberspace, which will enable many sisters to participate in Qur’anic or teaching learning in different parts of the world.”

He added, “All curricula and video lectures for the two departments of Qur’anic studies and preaching, and many assessment methods and everything related to the university system (administrative and scientific), are now available on the platform.”

