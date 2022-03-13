Bahrain: Sheikh Al-Daihi Calls for Releasing Sheikh Ali Salman

SHAFAQNA-Al-Wefaq Deputy Secretary-General, Sheikh Hussein Al-Daihi, demanded the release of Bahraini opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman following the statements of former Qatari Foreign Minister Hamad bin Jassim, in which he stated that his communication with Salman was conducted with the knowledge of Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and former Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

Al-Daihi deemed the Qatari official’s statements as another evidence of the “maliciousness of the charges brought against Sheikh Ali Salman,” describing what happened as “a crisis of governance, a crisis of justice and a moral crisis. Sentencing such a man for 29 years in prison over grudges and psychological emotions reflects behavior that is not appropriate for building homelands.”

Source :Bahrain Mirror