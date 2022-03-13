Mashhad: Imam Reza holy Shrine(A.S.) preparing to host great number of pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- Imam Reza (A.S.) holy shrine has been making preparations to receive around 10 million pilgrims from across the country for the festivities of mid-Sha’ban and the upcoming Nowrouz holidays after two years of Covid-related restrictions.

Stressing that decent hospitality was one of the greatest ethos of Prophet Muhammad’s infallible household, Abdolhamid Talebi said: “The city of Mashhad has for long been a perfect example of hosting pilgrims, and we hope to put this commendable behavior into practice once again this year”.

As for the preparations, the official pointed to the measures by the City Council to provide decent services to the pilgrims as well as round the clock work to clean and decorate the city.

The holy shrine has also embarked on some arrangements such as increasing the number of servants and putting up numerous banners to meet the demands of the incoming pilgrims.

The holy shrine of Imam Reza is also going to have special cultural and religious programs for the pilgrims such as sermons, speeches, meetings, etc.

The mid-Sha’ban festivities mark the birth anniversary of the Twelfth Shia Imam, which falls on March 18 this year.

Source: globe.razavi