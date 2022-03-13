Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s recommendations to believers in time of Imam Mahdi’s (A.J) absence

SHAFAQNA- In response to a question, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani provided advice for believers in the era of the absence of Imam Mahdi (A.J).

The question and the answer of the Supreme Religious Authority are as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Office of the Supreme Religious Authority the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

Assalamu alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu

On the eve of the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (A.J) in the middle of Sha’ban, we ask you on this auspicious occasion to express the opinion of the Supreme Religious Authority regarding the responsibilities of the Shia Muslims during the absence of the Imam.

By God’s name, the Most High and Mighty

It is the duty of all believers (may God Almighty bless them) to always keep in mind that Imam Mahdi (A.J) is the one appointed by God for this era, but His Divine Wisdom has required him to remain hidden from views until he is allowed to appear.

Therefore, in addition to the obligation to know and believe in the Imam (A.J) and to express affection with him, it is incumbent upon them to remember him a lot and not to neglect to pray for him in their privacy and gatherings and to hold a ceremony that will commemorate Imam Mahdi (A.J) and his fathers (peace be upon them) and to remember the tyranny that the oppressors have done to them.

Source: Shafaqna Persian