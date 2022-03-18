Salehi: “ME countries should have close and intertwined relations”

SHAFAQNA– Dr. Ali Akbar Salehi believes that Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey should have close and intertwined relations in the region to keep peace and make progress in the region.

In an interview with Shafaqna, Dr. Ali Akbar Salehi, the former Iranian Foreign Minister and head of the Atomic Energy Organization, regarding the high priority of Saudi Arabia and Turkey for Iran in the regional relations said: “Saudi Arabia, due to its unique position, is an influential and powerful country in Arab community. Turkey, due to its geographical location, is a semi-industrial country, it means that they are industrially developed to some extent and can fulfill and provide a major part of Iran’s commercial and industrial demands and needs. Moreover, we have a good cultural convergence with Turks. A considerable part of Iranian community is composed of Turkish speakers, and in addition to the language, we have cultural convergence as well.”

He added: “we should develop and improve our relations with the two countries, in a way that nobody can disturb or meddle in our relations. We may have different and divergent political opinions on international affairs, as Europe and the US have strategic relations while having disagreement over several issues, and that’s ok. We should invest in our common interests.”

Salehi stressed: “we should be serious about the relation with Saudi Arabia, because an unfriendly relation between Iran and Saudi Arabia is not useful for the region. Everyone is free to make his own opinion on international affairs, despite that, if they invest in their common interests and ignore the disagreements, problems will be solved. We should specify the common interests. We’re talking to Saudi Arabia that let us unite and work together over the common interests, and do not let in the foreigners to meddle in our current issues, because there is no advantage in it for us.”

“The Prince Crown of Saudi Arabia has said something useful. He said that we are neighbors for all eternity, neither Saudi Arabia, nor Iran can ignore the other side. He is right.” The former Iranian FM noted, “Similarly, we should interact and have a closer relation with Turkey in the region. Furthermore, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey must have close and intertwined relations in the region to keep peace and make progress in the region.”

