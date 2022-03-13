ESOHR: Massacre in Suadi Arabia raises concerns for lives of other prisoner

SHAFAQNA- The European Saudi Organization for Human Rights considers that massacre in Suadi Arabia reinforces the lack of any seriousness or confidence in official promises, and it also raises concerns for the lives and safety of individuals who are still facing the death penalty, including minors, especially since this massacre.

The organization stresses that the mass execution in Suadi Arabia confirmed that this punishment is strictly subject to the political decision, and there is no possibility of holding the tormentors and violators accountable.

March 12, 2022, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia carried out the largest massacre of mass executions during the reign of King Salman bin Abdulaziz: 81 people, including 7 Yemenis and one Syrian.

Although the victims were not tried collectively as part of a joint lawsuit, the Saudi Ministry of Interior filed general accusations against them in a statement it published, stating that: “They embraced the misguided thought, deviant methods and beliefs with external loyalties and hostile parties, and pledged allegiance to them for corruption and misguidance, so they committed terrorist acts, such as killing, violating sanctities, and targeting places of worship, and government headquarters.”

The European Saudi Organization for Human Rights believes that this massacre is a flagrant violation of international laws and it is a complete torpedo of the allegations made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in his interview with The Atlantic a few days ago, in which he said that Saudi Arabia got rid of the death penalty, except for the category of those involved in the murders.

ESOHR documented some of the cases of these victims, but it has not been able to monitor the rest due to the lack of transparency in dealing with execution cases, threats, and intimidation of families and civil society. The documentation of several cases confirmed that the charges did not include any serious charges, and some of them related to participation in demonstrations demanding justice and human rights.

Source : esohr