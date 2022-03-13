Russia :Hundreds of anti-war protesters arrested

SHAFAQNA-More than 750 people have been arrested in Russia for protesting against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Independent monitoring group OVD-Info said police had arrested at least 756 people during demonstrations in 37 Russian cities – with about half of them in the Russian capital Moscow.

Since President Vladimir Putin ordered a land, air and sea invasion of Ukraine on February 24, OVD-Info has reported more than 14,000 arrests in connection with anti-war actions, according to its website. Of these, more than 170 people have been remanded in custody.

The Kremlin passed a law brought into force on March 4 criminalising independent war reporting and protests against the war, with penalties of up to 15 years in prison.

Source: aljazeera