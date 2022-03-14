March 14, 2022 | 10:03 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Iraq: Death toll due to Covid-19 close zero for first time

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Ministry of Health reported only 2 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours in this country.
According to Shafaqna translation service, Ministry of Health of Iraq announced that over the past 24 hours, only 2 persons have died with Covid-19. It is the lowest number since March 2020.
Also, over the past 24 hours, 421 persons have been infected with the Corona virus. The number of deaths and infections with the Corona virus in governorates of Iraq can be observed in the below table.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

