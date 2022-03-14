Ukraine: Thousands of children in orphanages face being left behind

SHAFAQNA- Children in orphanages and institutions in Ukraine are at risk of being left behind, a humanitarian organisation has warned. Save the Children says Ukraine has one of the highest rates of institutional care in Europe.

Around 100,000 children — 1.3% of Ukrainian children — live in an orphanage or institution such as a children’s care home or boarding school for orphans, according to UNICEF. “Russia’s military operation in Ukraine has triggered a million children to flee, but the majority of children in institutional care remain trapped in the country,” said Irina Saghoyan, Save the Children’s Eastern Europe Director in a statement.

“These children are some of the most vulnerable in Ukraine and face a heightened risk of trafficking, abuse and other forms of exploitation.” Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, sparking a humanitarian crisis with more than 2.5 million people fleeing the country, according to the UN’s refugee agency.

Men between the ages of 18 and 60 have been drafted as reservists, so it’s mostly women and children who are fleeing to neighbouring countries. Save the Children warned that children in orphanages won’t be able to access care as the violence escalates in the country.

Source: euronews