Talks to resume as Russian strikes escalates in Western Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- Besieged Ukrainians held out hope Monday (14 Mar 2022) that renewed diplomatic talks with Russia could open the way for more residents to evacuate. The ICRC warns residents of Mariupol face a “worst-case scenario” unless Russia and Ukraine reach an agreement to ensure humanitarian access.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns the Russian attacks could expand to neighbouring countries and urges NATO to impose a no-fly zone.

Source: aljazeera