Heavy-handed Crackdown against Shia minority in Saudi Arabia. Karar Hashmi

SHAFAQNA-

Heavy-handed Crackdown against Shia minority in Saudi Arabia

Following the execution of over 80 inmates in Saudi Arabia in a single day, the Socio-Political Activist and Student of Islamic Seminary Qom Syed Karar Hashmi has condemned Saudi terror and termed it as a heavy-handed crackdown against Shia minority with an aim to get their masters happy. This is the largest mass execution of Shias by the hands of de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman “murderer of humanity, who enjoys shedding the blood of the Shias and all those trying to speak the truth”.

In a statement to the press, Agha Karar Said that today’s mass execution proved that bin Salman’s claims of seeking to introduce reforms are nothing more than “empty propaganda and a licence to kill Shia minority in Saudi Arabia”. Globally it has damaged its image, more than before, among the Islamic countries and among the hearts of people –by this un-Islamic and unrealistic act.