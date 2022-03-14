March 14, 2022 | 1:29 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Heavy-handed Crackdown against Shia minority in Saudi Arabia. Karar Hashmi

0

SHAFAQNA-

Heavy-handed Crackdown against Shia minority in Saudi Arabia

Following the execution of over 80 inmates in Saudi Arabia in a single day, the Socio-Political Activist and Student of Islamic Seminary Qom Syed Karar Hashmi has condemned Saudi terror and termed it as a heavy-handed crackdown against Shia minority with an aim to get their masters happy. This is the largest mass execution of Shias by the hands of de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman “murderer of humanity, who enjoys shedding the blood of the Shias and all those trying to speak the truth”.
In a statement to the press, Agha Karar Said that today’s mass execution proved that bin Salman’s claims of seeking to introduce reforms are nothing more than “empty propaganda and a licence to kill Shia minority in Saudi Arabia”. Globally it has damaged its image, more than before, among the Islamic countries and among the hearts of people –by this un-Islamic and unrealistic act.
Al-Saud treats the Shia minority as a threat to national security. It is a clear example of state terrorism and should be condemned in the strongest possible words. The world is well aware that it is Saudi Arabia that is promoting terrorism in the Muslim world. Hope today’s actions will lead to the Islamic world’s awakening and pave the way for the fall of this regime.

Related posts

EU concerns about continued use of capital punishment in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Security forces heavily deployed to Qatif

asadian

Saudi blogger freed after 10 years in prison

asadian

Saudi Arabia carries out mass execution of 81 men including 40 Shia Muslims

asadian

Demand rises for Umrah Pilgrimage in Ramadhan

asadian

Saudi Arabia & UAE decline calls from Biden amid fears of oil price spike

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.