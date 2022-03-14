Convoy of civilian cars leaves Mariupol

SHAFAQNA-More than 160 civilian cars have been able to drive out of Mariupol after numerous failed attempts at evacuating residents from the besieged city.

New round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials has paused and will resume on Tuesday.

At least one person killed and 12 wounded when a shell hit a residential building in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk say at least 16 people killed after remnants of a Ukrainian missile landed on city centre.

Source: aljazeera