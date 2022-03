SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis called for an end to the unacceptable armed aggression in Ukraine , before it reduces cities to cemeteries.

Speaking in St Peter’s Square for his Sunday blessing, Francis said that “In the name of God, let the cries of those who suffer be heard and let the bombings and attacks cease! Let there be a real and decisive focus on negotiation, and let the humanitarian corridors be effective and safe. In the name of God, I ask you: stop this massacre!”