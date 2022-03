SHAFAQNA-Hazrat Ali Akbar’s (AS) birth anniversary celebrated in Budgam of Jammu & Kashmir.

Ali bin al-Husain bin Ali bin Abi Talib (b. 33/654 – d. 61/680) known as Ali al-Akbar (علي الأکبر) was son of Imam al-Husain (A). He was very much like the Prophet (s) in appearance and personality. Ali al-Akbar showed great bravery and sacrifice in the Battle of Karbala and was martyred in fighting with the army of Yazid.

Source:ABNA24