US: Muslim students in Ohio celebrate passage of Pro-Hijab bill

“To see the acceptance and growth that we have in 2022. It’s amazing, because my school is so accepting,” Nasreen Shakur, a member of the rowing team at Laurel School in Shaker Heights, told Cleveland 19.

The new legislation aims at ending discrimination against religious expression for student-athletes and was passed in the state Senate earlier this month.

Difficult Experiences

Before the new law, Muslim students were asked to get a waiver to wear the hijab and participate in sports.

The process was described by Abrar Ghazy, a junior and member of the basketball team at Lake Erie College, as “grueling.”

“They made me measure the Nike [swoosh] on my scarf & take pictures of the scarf from every angle, and all this was for safety protection,” Ghazy said.

The legislation is the result of a 2019 incident when a Muslim high school student, Noor Alexandria Abukaram, was disqualified from her high school cross-country track meet for wearing a hijab, and other similar incidents for other students.

This brought support for the bill from Ohio Jewish Communities, the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Ohio, the evangelical group Center for Christian Virtue, the ACLU of Ohio and the League of Women Voters of Ohio.

Source: IQNA