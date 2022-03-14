Growth of halal food market in US

SHAFAQNA- The halal food market in US will be developed at a CAGR of more than 5% from 2020 to 2024.

Current retail channels including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores sell halal food in the US. Labeling halal is an official order for the supermarkets and other retailers which provide halal food. There are spaces in such stores that are dedicated to halal foods and are separate from non-halal foods. So, most customers are ensured that halal meat products are supplied. The halal food market in US will be developed at a CAGR of more than 5% from 2020 to 2024; it means growth of halal food market in the US by USD 8.17 billion during 2019-2024.

Due to the growing concerns regarding hygiene and health among customers, consumption of halal meat has been increased. Moreover, halal foods market is still expanding because of the ever-increasing awareness about halal-related health benefits among non-Muslims. Several restaurants and food chains in US are using halal labels.

Source: finance.yahoo.com