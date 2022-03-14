Australia: Doors of Melbourne Grand Mosque open for everyone

The Melbourne Grand Mosque in Tarneit, about 25 kilometers west of the CBD, will cater for a booming multicultural population who have flocked to the outer-suburban growth corridor.

In the space of a decade, paddocks in the Wyndham council have been transformed into new suburbs that are starting to develop their own distinct character.

Rifai Raheem, the president of the Werribee Islamic Centre, was among the volunteers behind the mosque. Along with others, he would cut the grass when the site was a bare patch of land.

Now, an $8.5 million mosque stands on the property, all funded by community donations. There are also plans for a community hall and sporting center to be built.

“Everyone is hugging and they’re expressing their pleasure,” Raheem said.

“This was a project that started in 2008 … In all the achievements in my life, this is the best achievement I had.”

Many, like father-of-four Ibrahima Diouf, moved to the area just to be close to the mosque and an Islamic school across the road.

“It’s very important to be connected and to be able to have a place like this,” he said.

Those running the mosque say they want to welcome people from all walks of life — and faiths.

Sheikh Saeed Warsama Bulhan was beaming on Sunday as hundreds of people flocked to the Melbourne Grand Mosque for its first public open day.

As lamb cooked on barbecues and children hurled around a jumping castle, the 37-year-old Imam was busy welcoming guests and talking about his ambitions.

“We’re going to have wellbeing events, we’re going to have counselling, we’re going to have education, we’re going to have activities and play areas for youngsters and kids,” he said.

“It’s not just a mosque for Muslims. It’s not just a mosque for elders. It’s not just a mosque for one cohort of the community. This is a mosque for everyone.”

