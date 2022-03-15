“Iran expects reasonable behavior from Saudi Arabia”: Iranian MP

SHAFAQNA- An Iranian Representative in the Parliament said: “Iran expects reasonable behavior from Saudi Arabia”.

A member of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, regarding the direct talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia asserted that: “Iran expects different behavior and actions from Saudis. This is unacceptable that simultaneous with the talks, Saudi Arabia, due to different reasons, executed 81 people including mostly Shias.”

In an interview with Shafaqna, Jalil Rahimi JahanAbadi said: “Both sides of the talks, Iran and Saudi Arabia, as a result of a domestic consensus of opinions and discernment, reached the conclusion that they should try to contain the tensions between the two countries. However, the Saudis executed 81 people, and consequently, this mass execution sparked protests in Iran and around the world, and then Iran suspended the talks.”

He added: “The talks are temporarily suspended. This is unacceptable that simultaneous with the talks, Saudi Arabia, due to different reasons, executed 81 people including mostly Shiites. Furthermore, this is an unreasonable behavior and against human rights, under this circumstance, Iran will not negotiate with Saudi Arabia.”

