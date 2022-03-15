UN condemns mass execution of 81 people in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- The UN’s Human Rights Chief on Monday (14 Mar 2022) condemned Saudi Arabia‘s mass execution of 81 people during the course of a single day. Michelle Bachelet said in a statement that war crimes may have been committed if people were beheaded following court cases that do not offer proper fair trial guarantees.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said that among those beheaded, 41 belonged to the Shia minority, and had taken part in anti-government protests in 2011-2012. A further seven were Yemenis and one was a Syrian national.
“Our monitoring indicates that some of those executed were sentenced to death following trials that did not meet fair trial and due process guarantees, and for crimes that did not appear to meet the most serious crimes threshold, as required under international law,” Bachelet said.
“I call on the Saudi authorities to halt all executions, immediately establish a moratorium on the use of the death penalty, and commute the death sentences against those on death row,” Bachelet said.
Source: The New Arab
