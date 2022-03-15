Lebanon: Najib Mikati rules out running for re-election

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said that he will not seek re-election in a parliamentary election planned on May 15. The statement made in a television address on Monday (14 Mar 2022), throws Sunni Muslim politics in Lebanon into deeper disarray, two months from a vote seen as important for reinvigorating public life in Lebanon in the third year of a financial crisis.

The vote will also be the first since a nationwide popular uprising in late 2019 sought to change the government’s status quo. It also comes after the August 2020 Beirut port blast, which killed more than 200 people and flattened several neighbourhoods in the heart of the capital. Mikati pledged to continue work to pull Lebanon out of its crippling economic crisis that has left more than 75 percent of the country’s six million people, including one million Syrian refugees, in poverty.

His statement follows an announcement by former Prime Minister Saad Hariri in January that he would withdraw from politics and that his Future Movement, which now has some 20 members of parliament, would not field candidates.

Source: aljazeera